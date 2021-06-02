Baseball: Hojo sparks Tigers to win over Buffaloes

Newsfrom Japan

Fumiya Hojo saved a first-inning run with his glove and drove in two runs to make the difference as the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers beat the Pacific League's Orix Buffaloes 2-1 in interleague play on Wednesday. Playing his first game since April 23, Hojo started at second base for the Tigers at Koshien Stadium near Osaka and made a diving stop to get the final out in the top of the first inning with the bases loaded. Hojo singled twice, plating rookie Takumu Nakano in the third and again in the fifth to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead against Orix rookie Hiroya Miyagi (5-1), who struck ou...