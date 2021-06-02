Soccer: Kobayashi scores brace as Kawasaki sink Yokohama FC

Newsfrom Japan

Yu Kobayashi struck a goal in each half Wednesday to spearhead J-League first-division leaders Kawasaki Frontale to a 2-0 win over cellar dwellers Yokohama FC. Having terrorized opposing defenses as a late substitute for much of the season, Kobayashi got the start for Toru Oniki's side at Nippatsu Mitsuzawa Stadium in Yokohama. The evergreen striker gave the visitors the lead in the 39th minute, lashing home a loose ball from the middle of the area following a bungled clearance by the Yokohama FC defense. He netted his second in the 67th minute, volleying in a cross from Tatsuya Hasegawa as Fr...