Tokyo stocks open higher as Dow rises for 5th straight day

Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday as sentiment was boosted by gains on Wall Street that saw the Dow Jones index rise for the fifth day in a row. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 198.03 points, or 0.68 percent, from Wednesday to 29,144.17. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 20.63 points, or 1.06 percent, at 1,962.96. Gainers were led by air transportation, land transportation and transportation equipment issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.58-59 yen compared with 109.52-62 yen in New York and ...