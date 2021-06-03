Tennis: Nishikori survives 4-hour marathon to advance at French Open

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Kei Nishikori reached the third round of the French Open after battling from behind to defeat Russian 23rd seed Karen Khachanov in a grueling five-set encounter that lasted nearly four hours on Wednesday. Nishikori, who also needed four hours to beat Italian qualifier Alessandro Giannessi in the first round, had to work hard on Court Philippe-Chatrier, surviving the 4-6, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 marathon to set up a round of 32 meeting with Swiss qualifier and world No. 150 Henri Laaksonen. Khachanov was hampered by a bleeding finger in the fifth set but Nishikori showed no pity as he ground...