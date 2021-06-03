Tokyo stocks rise in morning on economic recovery hopes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks advanced Thursday morning after an overnight gain on Wall Street, with hopes for a global economic recovery prompting buying in wide-ranging sectors including airline and auto issues. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 102.14 points, or 0.35 percent, from Wednesday to 29,048.28. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 15.67 points, or 0.81 percent, at 1,958.00. Gainers included transportation equipment, rubber product and land transportation issues.