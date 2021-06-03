Baseball: Yamaguchi to leave SF Giants affiliate, return to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese right-hander Shun Yamaguchi, who plays for the Triple A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, revealed on Instagram on Wednesday he will return to Japan. The 33-year-old signed a minor-league deal with the Giants in February and has played for the Sacramento River Cats, but he is expected to exercise his opt-out clause as he seeks to restart his career in Japan. "I...have decided to return to Japan. I came here chasing my dream of playing in the majors but I will be going back midseason having failed to perform," he wrote. "I'm proud of the best efforts I gave despite the restriction...