Toyota begins new fixed-rate car rental service in Australia

Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. has launched a new car rental service in Australia, enabling motorists to use new Toyota vehicles for periods ranging from an hour to a year at fixed rates, with the whole process from booking to payment done through a smartphone app. The "KINTO Rent" service, undertaken by local subsidiary Toyota Australia, is initially available in parts of the southeastern state of Victoria, including Melbourne's Central Business district, before expanding to the rest of the country. Ahead of the service, Toyota began the car-sharing service "KINTO Share" earlier this year. KINTO ...