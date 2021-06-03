Basketball: Hachimura nets 21 points as Wizards' season ended by 76ers

Newsfrom Japan

Rui Hachimura had a career playoff-high 21 points Wednesday, but the Washington Wizards' season came to an end in a 129-112 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5 of their NBA Playoffs first-round series. Hachimura played 43 minutes and went 8-for-13 from the field, 1-for-3 from the three-point range and 4-for-5 from the free-throw line, displaying the progress he has made on the offensive end, especially in his pull-up game. He added six rebounds and two assists. The Wizards got off to a bright start but Philadelphia found their feet to lead 65-63 at halftime. The Eastern Conference top-see...