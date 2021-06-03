Japan softens commitment to nuclear power in draft growth strategy

Newsfrom Japan

Japan has softened its commitment to nuclear power in a draft economic growth strategy to be finalized later this month after facing opposition from several Cabinet ministers, government sources said Thursday. The government has dropped the key phrase that it "will continue to seek to make the most of nuclear power" after protests from Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and administrative reform minister Taro Kono, who are proponents of renewable energy to achieve a carbon neutral society, according to the sources. The draft is being compiled at a time when Tokyo is seeking to take a leadin...