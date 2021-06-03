Tokyo stocks rise as vaccination progress lifts recovery hopes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Thursday as an acceleration of the domestic coronavirus vaccine rollout raised hopes for an economic recovery and prompted buying of railway and auto issues. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 111.97 points, or 0.39 percent, from Wednesday at 29,058.11. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 16.37 points, or 0.84 percent, higher at 1,958.70. Gainers were led by food, rubber product, and farm and fishery issues.