China vows to solve specific economic, trade issues with U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

China and the United States have agreed to make joint efforts to resolve some specific issues in the economic and trade fields in a practical manner, the official Xinhua News Agency quoted the Commerce Ministry as saying Thursday. The report came after Vice Premier Liu He, China's chief trade negotiator with the United States, and his U.S. counterpart Katherine Tai spoke in late May by phone for their first talks under the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden. The two sides had a "smooth start," Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said, according to the news agency. Following the teleph...