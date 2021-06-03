Japan enacts law for flexible paternity leave soon after childbirth

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's parliament enacted a law Thursday enabling fathers to take paternity leave more flexibly soon after childbirth as the country aims to raise its chronically low rate of men taking such leave. The House of Representatives passed a bill to revise the law on childcare leave to create a special scheme allowing fathers to take a total of four weeks off within eight weeks of childbirth and, if they want, divide the period into two. The House of Councillors earlier approved the bill. The scheme, expected to be launched in October next year, will also allow fathers to give shorter prior notice ...