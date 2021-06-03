Tokyo Motor Show to be held in 2023 under theme of green, digital

Newsfrom Japan

The Tokyo Motor Show will be held in 2023 under a theme of "green and digital," organizers said Thursday after canceling it this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota Motor Corp. who serves as chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, said in an online press conference the theme represents "a medium- to long-term message (for the country) to realize the carbon neutrality target in 2050." Toyoda said the auto industry welcomes the government's new economic growth strategy featuring plans to set up 30,000 fast-charging stations and increase by s...