Baseball: Yamasaki steps up as BayStars overcome Hawks

Reliever Yasuaki Yamasaki pitched a scoreless eighth inning against the heart of the SoftBank Hawks' powerful lineup to help secure a 4-3 win for the Central League's last-place DeNA BayStars in Thursday's interleague action. Once Japan's premier reliever and a national team star, Yamasaki lost his job as his club's closer last season. The right-hander, however, has been razor sharp of late. He allowed one hit, to Hawks superstar Yuki Yanagita, before turning the ball over to closer Kazuki Mishima, who earned his ninth save. The BayStars broke a 3-3 tie against the defending Pacific League cha...