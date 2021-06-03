Soccer: Japan senior side down U-24 Olympic hopefuls in unique match

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's senior side taught their under-24 Tokyo Olympics hopefuls a lesson in a 3-0 win Thursday, with Kento Hashimoto, Daichi Kamada and Takuma Asano all finding the net in a unique yet intriguing encounter. The U-24s started with all three of their overage players -- Maya Yoshida, Hiroki Sakai and Wataru Endo -- on the bench, and the senior side showed no mercy against the youngsters, finishing clinically at an empty Sapporo Dome. The game was abruptly arranged after the U-24s' originally scheduled match against Jamaica U-24 on Thursday was canceled two days earlier. Some members of the visi...