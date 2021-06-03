EU eases restrictions on nonessential travelers from Japan

Newsfrom Japan

The European Union said Thursday that it has added Japan to a small list of countries for which restrictions on nonessential travelers should be lifted. As immigration controls fall under the authority of individual member states, countries within the bloc independently decide on entry conditions for travelers, including self-quarantine periods and negative COVID-19 test results. But with Japan's Foreign Ministry continuing to advise against travel to Europe, it remains unlikely that the region will see a sudden increase of Japanese tourists. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said during ...