Tokyo stocks open lower on wariness over rising U.S. debt yields

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday, tracking an overnight fall on Wall Street, as investors grew cautious about a rise in long-term U.S. Treasury yields following positive economic data. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 267.01 points, or 0.92 percent, from Thursday to 28,791.10. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 10.68 points, or 0.55 percent, at 1,948.02. Decliners were led by machinery, service, and nonferrous metal issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 110.29-33 yen compared with 110.25-35 yen in ...