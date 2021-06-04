Biden strengthens ban on investments in Chinese defense, tech firms

Newsfrom Japan

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Thursday to strengthen a ban on U.S. investments in Chinese defense and surveillance technology firms, amid concerns that the technology could facilitate repression against minorities. A total of 59 companies were listed as subject to the prohibitions, including Huawei Technologies Co. and video surveillance company Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. The ban will take effect on Aug. 2. The move signals a continuation of the hard-line China policies taken by the previous administration of Donald Trump. Many of the companies in Biden's orde...