G-7 to start 2-day finance talks with focus on int'l corporate tax

Newsfrom Japan

Finance ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are set to start a two-day in-person meeting on Friday in London and discuss the introduction of a global minimum corporate tax rate. In addition to taxation issues, "continuing support for vulnerable countries" amid the global economic recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and "joint action to ensure tackling climate change is prioritized" are also among the agenda items, the British government said in a press release on Thursday. A statement is expected to be released on Saturday after the first face-to-face talk...