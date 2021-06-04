Tokyo stocks fall in morning as technology issues slide

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Friday morning, hit by selling of major technology issues following a decline in their U.S. peers overnight. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 141.22 points, or 0.49 percent, from Thursday to 28,916.89. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 4.13 points, or 0.21 percent, at 1,954.57. Decliners were led by service, real estate, and information and communication issues.