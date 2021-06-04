Main events scheduled for July 7-13

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for July 7-13: July 7 (Mon) -- Cabinet Office to release preliminary composite economic indicator indices for April. July 8 (Tues) -- Cabinet Office to release 1st revision of gross domestic product data for January-March quarter. -- Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments statistics for April. -- Cabinet Office to release results of monthly "economic watchers" survey for May. July 9 (Wed) -- 34th and last volume of long-running smash-hit manga series "Attack on Titan" to go on sale. Series began in 2009. July 10 (Thurs) -- No major events. Ju...