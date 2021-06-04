Basketball: Hachimura says playoffs show he earned trust of Wizards

Newsfrom Japan

A day after being knocked out of the NBA playoffs, Rui Hachimura reflected on the progress he has made, saying Thursday the role he was given in his first postseason demonstrates the trust he earned from his team. In a video posted on the Washington Wizards' official Japanese Twitter account, the 23-year-old said despite his team's season being ended by the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, he gained valuable experience in the process. "The fact that I got that much court time in the playoffs means the team trusts me, and I feel like I delivered results," Hachimura said. "It was a great experie...