URGENT: China raps Taiwan for accepting vaccines from Japan

The Chinese government on Friday criticized Taiwan for acquiring more than 1 million doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine developed by Britain's AstraZeneca Plc from Japan. The Taiwanese government, led by the Democratic Progressive Party, "has blocked vaccine imports from the mainland," Beijing said in a statement. The AstraZeneca vaccines are set to arrive in Taiwan later Friday. The democratic island and Communist-led China have been separately governed since they split in 1949 as a result of a civil war. Their relationship has deteriorated under independence-leaning Tsai Ing-wen, who has...