Tokyo zoo announces panda pregnancy as it reopens after virus closure

A giant panda at the capital's Ueno Zoological Gardens may be pregnant, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said Friday, the same day the zoo reopened after a five-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. The female panda Shin Shin, 15, was removed from public display Friday. She and 15-year-old Ri Ri, a couple on loan from China, already produced the now 3-year-old Xiang Xiang, born in June 2017 at the zoo. "I am really looking forward to conveying to everyone the good news of a newborn," Koike said at a press conference. However, signs of pregnancy in panda can deceive as phantom pregnancies are c...