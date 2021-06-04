Nikkei ends lower ahead of U.S. jobs data

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index ended lower Friday, with investors discouraged by falls in major technology issues while becoming hesitant to make bold moves ahead of crucial U.S. May jobs data due later in the day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 116.59 points, or 0.40 percent, from Thursday at 28,941.52. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 0.49 point, or 0.03 percent, higher at 1,959.19. Decliners were led by service, and information and communication issues.