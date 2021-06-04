Japan eyes cooperation with foreign firms to boost chip output

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will encourage domestic companies to cooperate with foreign semiconductor makers to build factories in the country to boost output capabilities amid a global computer chip shortage, the government said Friday. The plan to revive the country's vulnerable sector comes when the importance of securing semiconductors increases amid robust global demand for the key products used in automobiles and other various electronic devices, including computers and smartphones. Describing semiconductor and other digital industries as an "indispensable foundation for the people's lives," industry minister...