Baseball: Darvish wins 5th straight decision, notches 170th career victory

Yu Darvish won his fifth straight decision and the 170th of his pro career on Thursday, holding the New York Mets to two runs over 5-1/3 innings as the San Diego Padres won 4-3 to snap their four-game losing skid. Darvish (6-1) yielded four hits, a walk and hit a batter while striking out five in a 90-pitch effort at Petco Park. "I knew I would tie (Daisuke) Matsuzaka and (Hisashi) Iwakuma," said Darvish of the benchmark previously reached by two other pitchers who split their careers between Japan and the majors. "Although mine came via a different route, it is really emotional to think I've ...