Japan's Toda begins building high-rise condo complex in Jakarta

Newsfrom Japan

Major Japanese contractor Toda Corp. has launched construction of a high-rise condominium complex in Jakarta in a joint project with two Indonesian partners. The company's local real estate consultancy, PT. Toda Group Indonesia, held a groundbreaking ceremony in southern Jakarta on Thursday for the 33-month project to build the 24-story "Newton 2" complex jointly with major local property developer Ciputra Group. Undertaking construction work on the 624-apartment building is Toda's affiliate PT. Tatamulia Nusantara Indah. The complex will have three types of apartments, measuring 24, 40 and 60...