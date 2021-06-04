Australian researchers to use AI for koala facial recognition

Newsfrom Japan

Researchers at an Australian university are set to trial the use of artificial intelligence facial recognition technology to monitor koala crossings to aid in the conservation of this iconic species. In a statement on Tuesday, Griffith University said Associate Professor Jun Zhou will lead a team of artificial intelligence researchers in the two-year pilot study, which aims to set up an AI-based monitoring facility that will use a network of cameras to analyze how koalas are crossing busy roads. Car accidents are one of primary causes of death for koalas, making manmade "koala-crossings" that ...