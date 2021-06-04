Tokyo Games organizers latest to be hit by data breach, info leak

Newsfrom Japan

The organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics is the latest to be hit by a data breach through unauthorized access to an information-sharing tool developed by Fujitsu Ltd., sources familiar with the matter said Friday. Personal information was leaked from a total of about 170 people who are involved in security management and have participated in a drill hosted by Japan's national cybersecurity center to brace for potential cyberattacks during the major sporting event, the sources said. Data breaches have already been found in government agencies including the National Center of Incident Read...