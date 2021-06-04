Communications ministry punishes 32 officials for wining-and-dining

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's communications ministry said Friday it has punished 32 of its officials for ethics code violations after they were treated to expensive meals by companies they supervised. The scandal first came to light in February following reports that executives of satellite broadcaster Tohokushinsha Film Corp., including Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's eldest son Seigo, treated ministry officials to lavish dinners. A similar case emerged later over telecom giant Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. A third-party panel of the ministry launched an internal probe in March on whether entertaining the ...