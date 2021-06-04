Baseball: Young Buffaloes ace Yamamoto outduels Dragons' Ono

Newsfrom Japan

Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out nine over seven innings as he outdueled Sawamura Award-winning lefty Yudai Ono to pitch the Pacific League's Orix Buffaloes to a 2-1 win over the Central League's Chunichi Dragons in interleague action on Friday. Yamamoto (5-5) went to the mound with a two-run first-inning lead. One of Japan's premier pitchers, the 22-year-old Yamamoto scattered a walk and four hits at Nagoya's Vantelin Dome. He surrendered his only run on a Nobumasa Fukuda solo home run in the sixth. Tyler Higgins worked a scoreless eighth for the Buffaloes and former major leaguer Yoshihisa Hira...