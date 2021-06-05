Facebook suspends ex-U.S. president Trump's account for 2 years

Newsfrom Japan

Facebook Inc. said Friday its suspension of former U.S. President Donald Trump from its platform and Instagram will last for a period of two years, effective from the initial suspension on Jan. 7. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg suspended Trump from Facebook and Instagram "indefinitely" the day after the chaotic storming of the Capitol by pro-Trump protesters on Jan. 6. "Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump's suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols," Nick Cl...