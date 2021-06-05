G-7 to wrap up 2-day finance talks, int'l taxation in spotlight

Finance chiefs from the Group of Seven industrialized nations furthered discussions on a global minimum corporate tax rate at a two-day meeting in London that concludes on Saturday. The first in-person G-7 finance talks since July 2019 came as momentum builds for implementing a common minimum tax rate for globally operating companies, with the aim of preventing them from shifting profits to low-tax jurisdictions, following a recent U.S. proposal for a tax of at least 15 percent on corporate earnings. The finance chiefs are expected to release a statement after concluding the meeting. The discu...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News