Baseball: Ohtani matches season-high 10 strikeouts in 2nd win of year

Shohei Ohtani made good use of his entire pitching arsenal Friday but was less than happy with his performance, despite notching his second win of the season, fanning 10 and not issuing a walk in a 3-2 decision over the Seattle Mariners. Ohtani (2-1) matched his season high for strikeouts in the 76-pitch, six-inning outing, in which he gave up two runs on four hits. After eight starts, the two-way star has a 2.76 ERA with 60 strikeouts. "It's not like everything was good," Ohtani said. "I did get strikeouts, but I had no sensation that I was all that good. All the hits I gave up were on bad pi...