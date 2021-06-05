Baseball: Lions overpower Swallows in 3-homer 9th inning

Newsfrom Japan

Takeya Nakamura, Hotaka Yamakawa and Wu Nien-ting homered in the ninth inning on Saturday to power the Pacific League's Seibu Lions to a 6-3 come-from-behind interleague win over the Central League's Yakult Swallows. Nakamura led off the ninth at Tokyo's Jingu Stadium with his fifth home run, off reliever Scott McGough (2-1) to tie it 3-3. Yamakawa, whose seventh-inning home run had made it a one-run game, put Seibu in front with a two-run shot, his eighth. Wu followed with his third home run of the season. Hard-throwing Lions right-hander Kaima Taira pitched the ninth and recorded his fourth ...