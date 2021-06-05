Gist of communique by G-7 finance ministers

Newsfrom Japan

The following is a gist of the communique issued Saturday by the Group of Seven finance ministers after their two-day meeting in London. The G-7 finance ministers: -- commit to a global minimum tax of at least 15 percent on a country by country basis. -- agree to introduce digital services tax to prevent the largest and most profitable multinational enterprises from avoiding taxes. -- look forward to reaching an agreement at the July meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 major economies. -- support moving toward mandatory climate-related financial disclos...