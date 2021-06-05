Soccer: Japan's Olympic hopefuls hit 6 to thrash Ghana U-24

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Tokyo Olympic hopefuls provided a flowing display as the under-24s dismantled Ghana U-24 6-0 in a friendly on Saturday, Europe-based stars Ritsu Doan and Takefusa Kubo both among the scorers. Just two days after a 3-0 defeat to Japan's senior side, the U-24s welcomed overage players Maya Yoshida, Hiroki Sakai and Wataru Endo to the starting lineup for the first time but the defense was never really tested at Best Denki Stadium in Fukuoka. Seen as a preparation for the Olympics' first game against South Africa, coach Akinobu Yokouchi sent out his side to press high and pin the African v...