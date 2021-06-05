Organizers deny sponsors asking for postponement of Tokyo Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee on Saturday denied a Financial Times report that Japanese sponsors have called for the games to be postponed to a September-October period amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "There is no such demand," the organizers said in reaction to the report, which claimed some sponsors have been calling for a postponement of a few months to allow more spectators to attend and heighten the marketing impact of their investment as sponsors. The report cited sources close to the matter as saying the proposal was made to organizers by some sponsors in recent we...