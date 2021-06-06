COVID-19 lockdowns cause increase in alcohol intake: OECD

Newsfrom Japan

People drank more alcohol both in terms of amount and how often it was consumed during the initial coronavirus lockdowns across the world last year, according to an Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development survey. Of about 60,000 individuals from 11 countries surveyed for seven weeks from May to June 2020, 43 percent said they drank more often than before the first wave of COVID-19, 26 percent said less often and 31 percent saw no change. Thirty-six percent said their alcohol consumption increased, while 21 percent said it decreased and 43 percent said it was unchanged. Stefano Sc...