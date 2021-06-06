Baseball: Kikuchi gives up homer to Ohtani in injury-shortened start

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani crushed his 16th home run of the season Saturday off countryman Yusei Kikuchi, who made an early exit from the Los Angeles Angels' 12-5 win over the Seattle Mariners after being hit in the leg by a groundball. Despite falling behind 1-0 on Ohtani's first-inning blast, Kikuchi was making a strong bid for his fourth win of the season when a comebacker drilled him in the right leg. The left-hander fanned eight and allowed two earned runs on five hits before being assisted off the diamond with nobody out in the bottom of the fifth at Angel Stadium. The Mariners started the fifth lead...