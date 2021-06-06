Baseball: Rookie Ito outpitches ace Sugano as Fighters down Giants

Rookie Hiromi Ito worked seven innings to outpitch returning Giants ace Tomoyuki Sugano and earn the victory as the Pacific League's Nippon Ham Fighters beat the Central League's Yomiuri Giants 4-2 in Sunday's interleague action. Ito (3-4), the Fighters' top signing from last year's draft, allowed a run over seven innings. He struck out seven and walked four while allowing two hits. "My opponent today was Sugano, and even though he's such a great pitcher, my focus was on staying in the game as long as he did," Ito said. "I think I still have a lot of issues to work on, but I did OK with what I...