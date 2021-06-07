Tokyo stocks open higher as weak U.S. data ease Fed tapering fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday as weak U.S. employment data released before the weekend eased concerns that the Federal Reserve may bring forward the tapering of its monetary stimulus. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 213.90 points, or 0.74 percent, from Friday to 29,155.42. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 2.75 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,961.94. Gainers were led by marine transportation, precision instrument, and information and communication issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.62-63 y...