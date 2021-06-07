Nikkei rises in morning as U.S. data ease tapering fears

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index rose Monday morning as weaker-than-expected U.S. employment data eased concerns that the Federal Reserve may bring forward the tapering of its monetary stimulus. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 64.36 points, or 0.22 percent, from Friday to 29,005.88. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 0.35 point, or 0.02 percent, at 1,958.84. Gainers were led by marine transportation and service issues.