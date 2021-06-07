Court sets Monday for ruling on 16 Japan firms' wartime labor case

Newsfrom Japan

A South Korean district court will deliver a ruling later Monday on a wartime labor compensation lawsuit brought by a group of Koreans against 16 Japanese companies including Nippon Steel Corp. and Mitsubishi Materials Corp. The Seoul Central District Court notified parties in the case earlier Monday that the ruling date has been moved up from Thursday. According to the court, a total of 85 plaintiffs consisting of former Japanese wartime laborers and their bereaved family members filed the lawsuit in May 2015, demanding a combined 8.6 billion won ($7.74 million) in damages. Among the other fi...