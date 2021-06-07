Main events scheduled for Tuesday, June 8

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, June 8: -- Cabinet Office to release 1st revision of gross domestic product data for January-March quarter at 8:50 a.m. -- Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments statistics for April at 8:50 a.m. -- Cabinet Office to release results of monthly "economic watchers" survey for May at 2 p.m. -- Tokyo metropolitan government starts mass COVID-19 vaccination at the now-closed Tsukiji fish market, targeting police and firefighters. -- Elementary school in Ikeda, Osaka Prefecture, marks 20th anniversary of deadly stabbing rampage.