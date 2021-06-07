G-7 summit to kick off Fri., likely to showcase unity against China

Newsfrom Japan

Leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations will gather in Britain from Friday for their first in-person meeting in nearly two years, seeking to showcase their unity to counter China's growing economic and military assertiveness. As the world continues to grapple with coronavirus outbreaks, the club of wealthy countries is also expected to discuss ways to tackle the pandemic by speeding up vaccine supplies and ensure the recovery of the global economy, according to U.S. officials. For Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President Joe Biden, the three-day gathering in the s...