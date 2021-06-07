Japan's Aozora Bank ties up with Singapore VC Genesis Alternative

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Aozora Bank has tied up with Singapore-based venture debt fund Genesis Alternative Ventures Pte. Ltd. to enhance its financial services for startups and help Japanese customers looking to expand into Southeast Asia. Aozora Bank and its subsidiary, Aozora Corporate Investment Co., have signed with Genesis Alternative a memorandum of understanding to share expertise on venture debt and mutually introduce investment and financing opportunities for venture firms in each other's markets. Genesis Alternative is a leading private lender to venture-backed and growth-stage businesses in Southea...