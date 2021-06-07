Tennis: Nishikori exits French Open with 4th-round loss to Zverev

Newsfrom Japan

Kei Nishikori fell short of a quarterfinal berth Sunday at the French Open, going down 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 to German sixth seed Alexander Zverev in the fourth round. After playing two five-set marathons at Roland Garros en route to the fourth-round clash, world No. 49 Nishikori never found his footing against his fellow former U.S. Open finalist. He won his only break of the match at 3-1 in the first set before pulling level at 3-3. But that was as close as it would get for the Japanese former world No. 4, who succumbed to the big-serving Zverev in 1 hour, 54 minutes. "My opponent was too good. His ...