Tokyo stocks end higher as U.S. jobs data eases tapering concerns

Tokyo stocks ended higher Monday as weaker-than-expected U.S. employment data relieved concerns that the Federal Reserve will move forward plans for monetary stimulus tapering. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 77.72 points, or 0.27 percent, from Friday at 29,019.24. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 1.66 points, or 0.08 percent, higher at 1,960.85. Gainers were led by marine transportation, service, and information and communication issues.